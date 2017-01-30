This Day in History: 'Father' of Indi...

This Day in History: 'Father' of India Assassinated Nearly 80 Years Ago

On January 30, 1948, a Hindu extremist waited quietly in Biria House gardens in New Delhi, India, where the 'Mahatma' was scheduled to lead early evening prayers. Moments after the revered activist was escorted through a crowd, the assassin walked towards Gandhi and, at a range of just one meter, fired his gun three times, killing the man who led India's historic revolt against British rule.

Chicago, IL

