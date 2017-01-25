These Monks Have A Calling: Making Fr...

These Monks Have A Calling: Making Fresh Italian Cheese ... In India

In a monastery tucked away in a quiet back lane of Bangalore, India, Benedictine monks of the Vallombrosian Order are using their European connections to meet rising demand for fresh, Italian-style cheese in this South Asian country. As Western lifestyle and cuisine gain popularity in India, there is a growing legion of cheese lovers.

