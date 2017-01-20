The Latest: Families hoped until the ...

The Latest: Families hoped until the end for clue to MH370

A woman whose sister was on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 says the families had hoped until the end that a clue would be found that would locate the plane. But they understood the search was too expensive to continue indefinitely.

Chicago, IL

