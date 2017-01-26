Taking banking to doorsteps: Arun Jai...

Taking banking to doorsteps: Arun Jaitley launches India Post Payments Bank

DNA India

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha launched the India Post Payments Bank at two pilot branches at Raipur and Ranchi on Monday through video conferencing from Delhi. While addressing the media at the event, Jaitley said the banks will pose a serious competition to traditional banks due to lower costs involved.

