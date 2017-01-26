Swaraj seeks info from envoy over Indian stranded in Malaysia1 hour ago
New Delhi, Jan 28 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought detailed information from Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia regarding reports of an Indian stranded in the country after his employers allegedly seized his passport. Media reports said that Jagat Singh, who is from Lohaghat, Uttarakhand, worked in a hotel in Malaysia and when he wanted to return home, his employer seized his passport and forced him to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|15 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec '16
|Khan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC