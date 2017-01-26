Swaraj seeks info from envoy over Ind...

Swaraj seeks info from envoy over Indian stranded in Malaysia1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 28 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought detailed information from Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia regarding reports of an Indian stranded in the country after his employers allegedly seized his passport. Media reports said that Jagat Singh, who is from Lohaghat, Uttarakhand, worked in a hotel in Malaysia and when he wanted to return home, his employer seized his passport and forced him to work.

