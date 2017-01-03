Stars pay tribute after East Is East actor Om Puri died aged 66
Stars have paid tribute to Bollywood actor Om Puri, star of cult British film East Is East, who has died aged 66. The prolific actor, whose career spanned four decades, suffered a heart attack after returning to his home in Mumbai from a film set on Thursday. Archie Panjabi, who played Puri's daughter in Bafta-winning East Is East, wrote on Twitter: "Devastated to hear of the sad loss of #OmRajeshPuri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC