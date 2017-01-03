Sri Lankan Navy arrest Indian fisherm...

Sri Lankan Navy arrest Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching borders

22 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi/Colombo, Jan 5 : The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, India, media reported on Thursday. [NK World] Navy has impounded the boats and arrested the fishermen allegedly for fishing in Sri Lankan waters, according to reports.

