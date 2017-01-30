SpiceJet to buy 100 new Boeing planes...

SpiceJet to buy 100 new Boeing planes, eyes India expansion

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet said on Friday it had agreed to buy 100 new MAX 737 aircraft from Boeing, with an option for 50 more, as part of its expansion plans in the world's fastest growing aviation market. FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxis on the tarmac after landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport in Mumbai November 26, 2012.

Chicago, IL

