Shashi Tharoor at Zee JLF 2017: Briti...

Shashi Tharoor at Zee JLF 2017: British destroyed trade to conquer India1 hour ago

Jaipur, Jan 22: The East India Company knew the best way to conquer India was to control its trade and that is why controlling of ports became so important for them, noted politician and writer Shashi Tharoor said here today. Tharoor, who was speaking at a session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival here, said the company indulged in "fair amount of loot" and was "ruthless" in exaction of taxes.

Chicago, IL

