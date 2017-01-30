Set up body to look into complaints a...

Set up body to look into complaints against channels: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Given the rapid proliferation of TV channels, the Supreme Court suggested on Thursday that the Union government set up a statutory mechanism to decide people's grievances against programmes broadcast on the visual medium.

Chicago, IL

