RPT-UPDATE 1-Peugeot returns to India with Birla manufacturing deal
Jan 25 PSA Group will return to India by 2020, the French carmaker said on Wednesday after unveiling a modest production investment with CK Birla Group, the New Delhi-based conglomerate. PSA, maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said it will build cars in Tamil Nadu under an initial 100 million-euro joint venture investment with Birla-owned HMFCL, with an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC