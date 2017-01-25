RPT-UPDATE 1-Peugeot returns to India with Birla manufacturing deal

Jan 25 PSA Group will return to India by 2020, the French carmaker said on Wednesday after unveiling a modest production investment with CK Birla Group, the New Delhi-based conglomerate. PSA, maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said it will build cars in Tamil Nadu under an initial 100 million-euro joint venture investment with Birla-owned HMFCL, with an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

