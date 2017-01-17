Respect Indian sentiments: Government...

Respect Indian sentiments: Government to Amazon after tricolour mat row

Keeping up the pressure on Amazon, India has instructed its ambassador in Washington to convey to the e-tailer that while allowing sale of products by vendors on the website, Amazon should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments.

Chicago, IL

