Respect Indian sentiments: Government to Amazon after tricolour mat row
Keeping up the pressure on Amazon, India has instructed its ambassador in Washington to convey to the e-tailer that while allowing sale of products by vendors on the website, Amazon should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments. NEW DELHI: Keeping up the pressure on Amazon, India has instructed its ambassador in Washington to convey to the e-tailer that while allowing sale of products by vendors on the website, Amazon should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments.
