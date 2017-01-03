Resident of 3 countries, one of India's oldest first-time voters, dies
BORN IN 1913, a resident of three countries, and possibly the oldest first-time voter in India, a mark he achieved last year, Asgar Ali died in his family home Sunday morning. Ali was one of 9,776 residents of a Bangladeshi enclave in India, who opted for Indian citizenship last year following a historic bilateral land-exchange agreement and voted for the first time in Cooch Behar during the West Bengal Assembly elections.
