Resident of 3 countries, one of India's oldest first-time voters, dies

BORN IN 1913, a resident of three countries, and possibly the oldest first-time voter in India, a mark he achieved last year, Asgar Ali died in his family home Sunday morning. Ali was one of 9,776 residents of a Bangladeshi enclave in India, who opted for Indian citizenship last year following a historic bilateral land-exchange agreement and voted for the first time in Cooch Behar during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

