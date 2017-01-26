Republic Day 2017: India to showcase ...

Republic Day 2017: India to showcase its military skill11 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], Jan. 25 : The nation's military prowess and achievements in different fields, state-of- the-art defence platforms, its diverse cultural and social traditions, and the government's emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation will be showcased before the public at the historic Rajpath when the country celebrates its 68th Republic Day tomorrow. The highlights of this year's Parade will be a 149-member UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to the President of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC