Republic Day 2017: India to showcase its military skill11 min ago

New Delhi [India], Jan. 25 : The nation's military prowess and achievements in different fields, state-of- the-art defence platforms, its diverse cultural and social traditions, and the government's emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation will be showcased before the public at the historic Rajpath when the country celebrates its 68th Republic Day tomorrow. The highlights of this year's Parade will be a 149-member UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to the President of India.

