Rape accused Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested in Guwahati12 min ago
Guwahati, Jan 7: In another shocking incident, Independent Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang, accused of raping a minor girl has been arrested in Guwahati. Dorphang has been brought to Shillong and is now at the Sadar Police Station.
