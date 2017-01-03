Rape accused Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested in Guwahati12 min ago

Rape accused Meghalaya MLA Julius Dor...

Guwahati, Jan 7: In another shocking incident, Independent Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang, accused of raping a minor girl has been arrested in Guwahati. Dorphang has been brought to Shillong and is now at the Sadar Police Station.

