Pranab Mukherjee wishes US President ...

Pranab Mukherjee wishes US President Donald Trump, invites him to visit India

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Jan 21 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday congratulated Donald J. Trump on his assumption of office of the President of the United States of America. In his message,the President has said, On behalf of the Government and people of India, it is with great pleasure that I extend to you hearty congratulations on your assumption of office as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 15 misbehaved 26
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC