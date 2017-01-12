Pranab Mukherjee wishes US President Donald Trump, invites him to visit India
New Delhi, Jan 21 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday congratulated Donald J. Trump on his assumption of office of the President of the United States of America. In his message,the President has said, On behalf of the Government and people of India, it is with great pleasure that I extend to you hearty congratulations on your assumption of office as the 45th President of the United States of America.
