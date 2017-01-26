Post-order, US-based Indian Muslim cancels home visit
Within hours of US president Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim majority countries, the ripple effect of the decision could be felt in India and among US-based Indians. NEW DELHI: Within hours of US president Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim majority countries , the ripple effect of the decision could be felt in India and among US-based Indians.
