Positive spot cues lift castorseed in...

Positive spot cues lift castorseed in futures trade17 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jan 27 Castorseed prices were up by Rs 14 at Rs 4,022 per quintal in futures trading today as traders raised their bets amid a firm trend at the physical markets on rising demand. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, castorseed for delivery in February contracts gained Rs 14 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 4,022 per quintal, having an open interest of 25,940 lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec '16 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec '16 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC