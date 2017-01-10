Positive spot cues lift castorseed in futures trade17 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 27 Castorseed prices were up by Rs 14 at Rs 4,022 per quintal in futures trading today as traders raised their bets amid a firm trend at the physical markets on rising demand. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, castorseed for delivery in February contracts gained Rs 14 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 4,022 per quintal, having an open interest of 25,940 lots.

