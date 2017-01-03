Police in India's tech hub urged to i...

Police in India's tech hub urged to investigate New Year attacks on women

Reuters

Reports of sexual assaults on women revelers at New Year's Eve celebrations in India's southern information technology hub of Bengaluru have spurred women's rights activists to demand that police investigate. The attacks, reminiscent of those blamed on migrants in German cities last year, shocked many Indians, since Bengaluru, home to many well-educated professionals, is regarded as safer for women than the capital, New Delhi.

