Police in India accused of raping at least 16 women, human rights watchdog says

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Indian women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Rajnandgaon, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, now the center of India's four-decade Maoist insurgency, Thursday, April 17, 2014. Indian police are accused of raping and sexually assaulting at least 16 tribal women in multiple villages, India's human rights watchdog said, unveiling what human rights advocates claim is yet another atrocity committed by local security forces during a decades-long insurgency in the heavily forested region.

