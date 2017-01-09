Police in India accused of raping at least 16 women, human rights watchdog says
Indian women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Rajnandgaon, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, now the center of India's four-decade Maoist insurgency, Thursday, April 17, 2014. Indian police are accused of raping and sexually assaulting at least 16 tribal women in multiple villages, India's human rights watchdog said, unveiling what human rights advocates claim is yet another atrocity committed by local security forces during a decades-long insurgency in the heavily forested region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Sun
|Raj
|5
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 5
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec '16
|Jpalamanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC