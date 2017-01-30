PM Modi should promise Ram temple if ...

PM Modi should promise Ram temple if BJP wants seers' support in UP

13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The seers will support BJP in the upcoming UP elections only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises to get the Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya during his tenure, the chief priest of the makeshift temple at the Ram Janm Bhumi-Babri Masjid disputed site said here. The chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that 'mahanat' and 'sadhu' are believers of Lord Rama and their only wish is to see a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chicago, IL

