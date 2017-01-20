PGTI qualifiers from Tuesday at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 - The Professional Golf Tour of India s Qualifying School for 2017 will be held at the Kensville Golf & Country Club from January 10 to 20. The first stage of the Qualifying School will comprise of two 36-hole events -- Pre Qualifying I and Pre Qualifying II. While Pre Qualifying I will be staged on January 10 and 11, Pre Qualifying II takes place on January 13 and 14. The top 37 players and ties from the field of 117 at Pre Qualifying I will make it to the final stage.

