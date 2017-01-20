PGTI qualifiers from Tuesday at Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad, Jan 9 - The Professional Golf Tour of India s Qualifying School for 2017 will be held at the Kensville Golf & Country Club from January 10 to 20. The first stage of the Qualifying School will comprise of two 36-hole events -- Pre Qualifying I and Pre Qualifying II. While Pre Qualifying I will be staged on January 10 and 11, Pre Qualifying II takes place on January 13 and 14. The top 37 players and ties from the field of 117 at Pre Qualifying I will make it to the final stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 15
|misbehaved
|26
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC