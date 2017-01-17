Pakistan to release Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan
Pakistan authorities today said that the Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently had crossed the border last year, will be released today, ANI reported.He had mistakenly crossed the de-factor border in Kashmir hours after India's surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC. NEW DELHI: Pakistan authorities today said that the Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently had crossed the border last year, will be released today, ANI reported.
