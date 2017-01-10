Pakistan tests second nuclear-capable...

Pakistan tests second nuclear-capable missile this month

13 hrs ago

Pakistan successfully tested a new nuclear capable surface-to-surface missile on Tuesday that is able to deliver multiple warheads and evade radar detection, the army's media wing said. The Ababeel missile can reach targets at a range of 2,200 km , over three times the distance between Islamabad and New Delhi, capital of Pakistan's rival, and was heralded in an army statement as a way of "enforcing deterrence".

Chicago, IL

