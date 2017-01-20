Pakistan must walk away from terror i...

Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India: PM Modi

The Times of India

Inaugurating the second Raisina Dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogue with India. India, he said, cannot walk the path of peace alone.

Chicago, IL

