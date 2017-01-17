Pakistan asks India to suspend work o...

Pakistan asks India to suspend work on hydro power projects in J&K

The Times of India

Pakistan's two parliamentary committees in a joint resolution asked India to immediately suspend the ongoing construction of the Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Dawn reported. a Two National Assembly committees also urged World Bank to form court of arbitration to mediate the dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

