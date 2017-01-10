Pak hopes to host SAARC soon, accuses India to impede process6 hours ago
Islamabad, Jan 28 Pakistan has expressed hope that it could soon host the SAARC summit which was postponed after India boycotted it, with Prime Minister's advisor on foreign policy Sartaj Aziz alleging that New Delhi "impeded" the grouping's process. Aziz said this during a meeting with outgoing South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Secretary General Arjun Bahadur Thapa who was on a visit to Pakistan yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|44 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec '16
|Khan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC