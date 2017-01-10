Pak hopes to host SAARC soon, accuses India to impede process6 hours ago

Islamabad, Jan 28 Pakistan has expressed hope that it could soon host the SAARC summit which was postponed after India boycotted it, with Prime Minister's advisor on foreign policy Sartaj Aziz alleging that New Delhi "impeded" the grouping's process. Aziz said this during a meeting with outgoing South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Secretary General Arjun Bahadur Thapa who was on a visit to Pakistan yesterday.

