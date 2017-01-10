Omega gets BSI approval for Indian su...

Omega gets BSI approval for Indian subsidiary

2 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

OMEGA Diagnostics will see a return on its A 1m investment in India in a year after achieving accreditation that allows it to sell its malaria and pregnancy testing kits in the Indian market. The BSI accreditation covers the Clackmannanshire medical diagnostic group's facility in Pune and ensures that product originating from this site is designed, manufactured and supplied to internationally recognised quality standards.

Chicago, IL

