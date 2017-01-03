O Panneerselvam thanks Narendra Modi for release of 51 Indian...
Chennai, Jan 8: On Sunday, the Tamil Nadi chief minister O Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of Indian fishermen who were behind the bars in Sri Lanka. AIADMK's tweet said Honourable CM Thiru.O.Panneerselvam thanks PM Modi for taking action to release 51 Indian fishermen from Srilankan Jails.
