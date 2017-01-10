Not RBI But Modi Who Takes Decisions:...

Not RBI But Modi Who Takes Decisions:...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Outlook

After two former RBI Governors Y V Reddy and Bimal Jalan, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen today raised questions on Reserve Bank's autonomy saying now a days the central bank does not decide anything and all decisions are taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highly critical of the demonetisation, Sen opined that it has failed to eliminate black money though Modi would continue to get the 'benefit of doubt'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec '16 Jpalamanda 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC