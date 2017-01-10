Not RBI But Modi Who Takes Decisions:...

After two former RBI Governors Y V Reddy and Bimal Jalan, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen today raised questions on Reserve Bank's autonomy saying now a days the central bank does not decide anything and all decisions are taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highly critical of the demonetisation, Sen opined that it has failed to eliminate black money though Modi would continue to get the 'benefit of doubt'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.