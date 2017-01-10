'Non-Indian' Manipur students denied ...

'Non-Indian' Manipur students denied entry into Taj Mahal

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

Racism once again reared its ugly head when Central Industrial Security Force personnel stopped a group of Manipuri students at the Taj Mahal on the account of them looking 'non-Indian'. According to a report in the Indian Express, the students -- who were from the Central Agricultural University in Imphal -- had gone to visit the monument as part of an all-India educational tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec '16 Jpalamanda 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC