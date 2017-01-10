'Non-Indian' Manipur students denied entry into Taj Mahal
Racism once again reared its ugly head when Central Industrial Security Force personnel stopped a group of Manipuri students at the Taj Mahal on the account of them looking 'non-Indian'. According to a report in the Indian Express, the students -- who were from the Central Agricultural University in Imphal -- had gone to visit the monument as part of an all-India educational tour.
