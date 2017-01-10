Nick Dunn's fight for freedom continues from Indian prison cell one year on from being jailed
Nick Dunn is one of the so-called 'Chennai Six' currently locked up in squalid conditions in India for a crime they say they didn't commit Nick, from Ashington, Northumberland , is one of six former British servicemen currently serving six-year prison sentences in India for weapons offences. A court found they had entered Indian waters in 2013 carrying unlicensed firearms but the men say they were defending merchant ships from pirates and deny all charges.
