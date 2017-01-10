Nick Dunn's fight for freedom continues from Indian prison cell one year on from being jailed

Nick Dunn is one of the so-called 'Chennai Six' currently locked up in squalid conditions in India for a crime they say they didn't commit Nick, from Ashington, Northumberland , is one of six former British servicemen currently serving six-year prison sentences in India for weapons offences. A court found they had entered Indian waters in 2013 carrying unlicensed firearms but the men say they were defending merchant ships from pirates and deny all charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.