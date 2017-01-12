NIA's study of arrested Indian ISIS f...

NIA's study of arrested Indian ISIS fans busts common myths

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

The agency found that close to a third of the 52 arrested were well-educated, and that close to 60 per cent were from the middle or upper-middle class A new analysis of 52 men arrested for suspected ties to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria seems to shatter the popular myth that Indians who go down that path are typically uneducated, misguided individuals from weaker socio-economic segments. At least 20, or about a third, of the suspects were either graduates or had a degree in engineering, a first-of-its-kind analysis by the National Investigation Agency , shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 15 misbehaved 26
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC