NIA's study of arrested Indian ISIS fans busts common myths
The agency found that close to a third of the 52 arrested were well-educated, and that close to 60 per cent were from the middle or upper-middle class A new analysis of 52 men arrested for suspected ties to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria seems to shatter the popular myth that Indians who go down that path are typically uneducated, misguided individuals from weaker socio-economic segments. At least 20, or about a third, of the suspects were either graduates or had a degree in engineering, a first-of-its-kind analysis by the National Investigation Agency , shows.
