NIA frames charges against Abu Jundal for conspiring terror attacks in India

New Delhi , Jan. 13 : A special National Investigation Agency court here on Friday levelled charges against Zabiuddin Ansari aka Abu Jundal in a matter related to conspiring terror attacks in various parts of India. [NK India] The charges against Jundal, who is also the convict in the Aurangabad arms haul case, have been framed under the Indian Penal Code Section 153 A and other sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act .

