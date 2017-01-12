Need strategy to create 10-20 million...

Need strategy to create 10-20 million jobs every year in India: Manmohan Singh

15 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said there was a need for evolving a strategy to create 10-12 million jobs every year in India. "We have to evolve a strategy to create jobs for 10-12 million people every year," he said at the 200th year celebration of Presidency University.

Chicago, IL

