Need strategy to create 10-20 million jobs every year in India: Manmohan Singh
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said there was a need for evolving a strategy to create 10-12 million jobs every year in India. "We have to evolve a strategy to create jobs for 10-12 million people every year," he said at the 200th year celebration of Presidency University.
