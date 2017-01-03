Nearly 200 children freed from south ...

Nearly 200 children freed from south India brick kiln in one of biggest rescues

Indian police rescued nearly 200 children, most of them under the age of 14, who had been found working in a brick kiln in the southern state of Telangana in one of the biggest operations in the region, officials said on Wednesday. - AFP file photo Indian police rescued nearly 200 children, most of them under the age of 14, who had been found working in a brick kiln in the southern state of Telangana in one of the biggest operations in the region, officials said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

