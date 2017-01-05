Multiple sex attacks on women during New Year's Eve celebrations in India

An Indian man helps a woman leave as police personnel try to manage crowds on New Year's Eve in Bangalore Reports of mass sex assaults against people out for New Year's Eve in Bangalore have sparked calls for action across India. Many women say they were molested by mobs of men in the city - known as India's Silicone Valley - in disturbing attacks reminiscent of those blamed on migrants and refugees in German cities last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.