Militants attack construction workers in Indian Kashmir, kill three
Several unidentified militants attacked a camp housing road construction workers in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, killing three laborers before fleeing, said police in the restive region near the border with Pakistan. Two or three gunmen launched the raid on the General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Jourian, close to India's disputed border with Pakistan, after midnight, a police official from Jourian told Reuters by telephone.
