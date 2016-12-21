Maharashtra finally cracks the whip on 477 'absconding' doctors
Mumbai, Jan 2 - Cracking the whip, Maharashtra has decided to sack 477 government doctors who have remained absent from duty after joining the service, some for nearly 15 years, a state minister said on Monday. We have decided to act against them, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Deepak Sawant.
