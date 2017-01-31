Litchi behind mystery deaths in Bihar: US-India study
The mystery behind the outbreak of an unexplained neurological illness in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, which had claimed nearly 100 lives each year till 2014, has been solved. Scientists from the US and India, after a joint investigation, have concluded that consuming litchi triggers the illness and death.
