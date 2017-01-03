Kabul suicide bombings: PM Modi conde...

Kabul suicide bombings: PM Modi condemns attack, says India stands with Afghanistan

New Delhi , Jan. 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the deadly twin explosions in Kabul killing over 30 people, and asserted the India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism. [NK India] "Strongly condemn the terror attack in Kabul & condole loss of innocent lives.

Chicago, IL

