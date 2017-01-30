Jodhpur: American woman levels domest...

Jodhpur: American woman levels domestic violence allegations against Indian husband

A woman of American-origin has registered a case of domestic violence against her husband, who hails from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. According to ANI, the victim named Carmen Rojash, had married Yogesh Jain in Hong Kong around three years ago.

