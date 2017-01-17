Jaguar Land Rover India inaugurates 3...

Jaguar Land Rover India inaugurates 3S dealership facility in India1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], Jan. 21: Jaguar Land Rover India on Friday announced the opening of a world-class facility in the city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, thereby expanding its network in Delhi NCR. The state-of-the-art 3S facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd and Amit Garg, Director, Shiva Group marking the launch of a second retailer in Delhi NCR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 15 misbehaved 26
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC