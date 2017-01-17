Jaguar Land Rover India inaugurates 3S dealership facility in India1 hour ago

New Delhi [India], Jan. 21: Jaguar Land Rover India on Friday announced the opening of a world-class facility in the city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, thereby expanding its network in Delhi NCR. The state-of-the-art 3S facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd and Amit Garg, Director, Shiva Group marking the launch of a second retailer in Delhi NCR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.