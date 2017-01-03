J&K: Terror attack on GREF camp in Ak...

J&K: Terror attack on GREF camp in Akhnoor, 3 labourers killed 14 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Ankoor, Jan 9: A General Reserve Engineer Force camp was attacked in the wee hours of Monday. At least three labourers of GREF have lost their lives in attack on GREF camp in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... 14 hr Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec '16 Jpalamanda 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,815 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC