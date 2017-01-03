J&K: Terror attack on GREF camp in Akhnoor, 3 labourers killed 14 mins ago
Ankoor, Jan 9: A General Reserve Engineer Force camp was attacked in the wee hours of Monday. At least three labourers of GREF have lost their lives in attack on GREF camp in Akhnoor of Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.
