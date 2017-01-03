Istanbul terror attack: Mortal remains of 2 Indians reaches India from Turkey25 min ago

Mumbai, Jan 4: Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived here early today. "The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5 AM," BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, told PTI.

