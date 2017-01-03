Istanbul terror attack: Mortal remains of 2 Indians reaches India from Turkey25 min ago
Mumbai, Jan 4: Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived here early today. "The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5 AM," BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, told PTI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov '16
|Logic Analysis
|4
|Indian trucks not allowed to pass through Pakistan (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|479
