Investigation Into India Train Crash Launched as Death Toll Rises to 41

Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express train near Kuneru station in southern Andhra Pradesh state on Jan. 22, 2017. The death toll from a rail disaster in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state on Saturday has risen to 41 people , with rescuers pulling survivors from the wreckage throughout Sunday.

