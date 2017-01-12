India's political heartland Uttar Pradesh all set for seven-phased 17th assembly election6 min ago
New Delhi , Jan. 16 : The stage is set for the Uttar Pradesh elections, which will be held in seven phases between February and March this year. The politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a tough fight between the ruling Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming 17th state assembly elections.
