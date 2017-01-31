India's feminists need to address why so many Indian women are killing themselves

Women in Bengaluru, India, take part in the #IWillGoOut rally to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington on Jan. 21. New Delhi - While women across the Western world were waking up to the momentous Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, women in India were already taking to the streets in more than 22 cities and towns across the country. Both marches were essentially feminist protests against misogyny, fueled by the organizing power of social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.