Indians worry about U.S. degree prosp...

Indians worry about U.S. degree prospects under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

When you think about the kind of foreign student who is drawn to the United States, Murli Gopalah Krishna is exactly the kind of guy you might be imagining. He's 31, Indian, and completing a post doc in India in materials engineering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec '16 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC