Indian YouTuber in trouble over 'prank' kissing
Indian YouTuber Sumit Verma is in trouble after posting a video in which he randomly walks up to women in public places, kisses them and runs away. Mr Verma posted the video even as reports of mass molestation in the southern city of Bangalore on New Year's Eve caused anger in India.
